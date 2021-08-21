Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Hiring Clinical and Administrative Professionals

By
Press Release
-

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is seeking qualified professionals for a variety of open positions in Williamson County. Openings include clinical administrative assistants, cast technicians, clinical positions including MAs, LPNs and RNs, occupational and physical therapists and more.

“The mission at Bone and Joint Institute is to improve the lives of those we serve through superior, patient-centered orthopaedic care,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute. “We’re proud of the existing team we’ve built to serve the community and are excited to add new employees to our organization.”

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a high-tech, fast-paced orthopaedic care clinic that has a rich legacy in Williamson County’s healthcare community. In any role, team members can expect to provide the highest quality care through innovation, compassion and commitment to patients.

Employees can expect a fun and dynamic environment with excellent benefits including medical, dental, vision and retirement. For a complete list of open positions, click here.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Thompson’s Station (Tollgate) and Nolensville. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.

