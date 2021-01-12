Bone and Joint Institute Opens Nolensville Facility

Williamson Medical Center affiliates, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and Williamson Medical Group, have opened new offices in Nolensville, located at 7216 Nolensville Road, Suites 200 and 201.

“Williamson Medical Center is proud to offer award-winning services through Bone and Joint Institute and Williamson Medical Group,” said Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “This new location supports our commitment to provide quality healthcare for individuals throughout the region, and we look forward to providing convenient access to care in the Nolensville community.”

Bone and Joint Institute, which has its primary facility on the Williamson Medical Center Campus in Franklin, will offer orthopaedic urgent care and rehabilitation services in Nolensville. The orthopaedic urgent care team includes Trey Brown, FNP-C, Meredith Chism, FNP-C, Matthew Hughes, PA-C, and Katie Norwine, NP-C. For convenient urgent care seven days a week, the clinic is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins at the orthopaedic urgent care are accepted, or patients may schedule an appointment online by clicking here. To reserve a same day appointment, please call 615-791-2321.

Physical therapy staff members Elaine Radley, PT, and Lora Torrey, PTA, will transition to Bone and Joint Institute’s Nolensville location, both of whom have previously practiced in the Nolensville area. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a physical therapy appointment, please call 615-791-2320.

“Nolensville is a growing community and we are seeing the orthopaedic care needs rise in this area,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute. “Our presence in Nolensville gives access to immediate care, while also allowing us to quickly tap into the expertise of all of our physicians, as well as Williamson Medical Center, right down the road in Franklin if needed.”

John Thompson, M.D., a Nolensville native and primary care physician at Williamson Medical Group, will be moving his practice to the new location. The Nolensville location will also house a Williamson Medical Center outpatient lab draw station.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thompson, call 615-791-2300. For WMC lab draw station hours, please call 615-435-5800.

“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to practice in my hometown of Nolensville,” said Thompson. “This new office allows to not only better serve Nolensville with primary care but all of the surrounding communities.”

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL GROUP

Williamson Medical Group is a family of physicians and mid-level providers who practice breast surgery and navigation, family medicine, general surgery/surgical critical care, gastroenterology, gerontology, internal medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, neurology/vascular neurology, pulmonary and sleep medicine, supportive and palliative care services and travel medicine. With offices in Franklin, Brentwood, Thompson’s Station and Nolensville, the physicians and staff at WMG are focused on delivering exceptional health care to the members of our community. For more information on WMG and its physicians, please visit www.WilliamsonMedicalGroup.com.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee was formally established in 2018, but its legacy goes back to 1979 with the founding of Franklin Bone & Joint Clinic. In 2009 the successful practice was acquired by a larger healthcare organization and continued to thrive under the leadership of long-time Bone and Joint surgeons. In 2017 Williamson Medical Center announced plans for Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, a partnership between the Franklin hospital and more than a dozen orthopaedic specialists. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee offers a destination for orthopaedic excellence staffed by nationally recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care. Additional locations have been added in Tollgate Medical Plaza in Thompson’s Station and Nolensville which provide Orthopaedic Urgent Care and Physical Therapy services to other communities within Williamson County. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.