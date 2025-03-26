Bone and Joint Institute to Offer Sports Physicals for 2025-2026 School Year

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and Williamson Health will be offering sports physicals for rising 9th – 12th graders from high schools in Williamson County on Saturday, April 26, at its main location in Franklin at 3000 Edward Curd Lane.

Physicals will be offered from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., with schools scheduled during specific timeslots throughout the morning. Student-athletes can arrive at any time during their assigned timeslot. To schedule a physical, please visit: https://phreesia.me/SportsPhysicals.

Schedule:

8 – 9 a.m.: Brentwood, Centennial, BGA, CPA

9 – 10 a.m.: Fairview, Franklin, Brentwood Academy, Lipscomb Academy

10 – 11 a.m.: Independence, Nolensville, Page

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Ravenwood, Summit, Grace Christian Academy

Prior to the appointment time, patients must complete TSSAA physical forms and the health history form. Student-athletes must come to sports physicals with all forms completed and signed by a parent/guardian. If forms are not completed and signed, a sports physical will not be given.

All sports physical forms will be returned to the student-athletes at the conclusion of their sports physical. It is the responsibility of the student-athlete to submit the form to their school to be eligible to participate in athletics during the 2025-2026 school year.

The cost of the sports physicals is $20 per athlete, which will be payable by cash or credit card at the time of check in. Insurance will not be accepted for physicals on this date. All student-athletes who have paid their registration fee will receive a t-shirt on the day of the event.

Bone and Joint Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care locations in Brentwood, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station and Spring Hill are also offering sports physicals any time after April 15. Physicals at these locations will be $30 and do not include a t-shirt.

