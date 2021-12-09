Bone and Joint Institute Opens New Orthopaedic Urgent Care in Brentwood

Whether you rolled your ankle on a morning jog or have finally accepted that the neck pain of 10 years isn’t going to go away on its own, getting the orthopaedic urgent care you need has never been easier.

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is expanding access to quality care with the introduction of a new orthopaedic urgent care clinic in Brentwood. Located at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1100 (Publix shopping center), the new facility brings convenient, quality care to residents of Brentwood and South Nashville experiencing acute and chronic pain.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive orthopaedic care for all ages,” says Trey Brown, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and a Brentwood native. Brown, along with Marchelle Coleman, PA-C, will rotate in the new clinic, which is open seven days a week with extended hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

While the urgent care will treat a full range of acute injuries, such as sprains, strains, and fractures, “you don’t have to have an injury to come in,” says Brown. “We’ve often experienced in our other satellite clinics that someone may come in with an acute exacerbation of a chronic issue. For example, if your knee arthritis flares up unexpectedly or symptoms from an old shoulder injury progressively resurface, we can provide the needed care.”

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Orthopaedic Urgent Care will combine the best of today’s medical technology with a hometown touch. The facility’s in-house capabilities extend from x-rays, casting, and splinting to minor procedures, such as simple laceration repair and more, all while providing personalized care for our patients. Our goal is to be accessible to community members where they live and work and give the best patient experience possible.

Next door, in the same facility, patients can see one of several Bone and Joint physical therapists and occupational therapists, including a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT). “The physical therapy resources will be great for patients who had surgery or saw a provider in Franklin, but live in Brentwood or South Nashville,” says Brown. “There’s no need to travel to Franklin or Nashville for the rehabilitation you need.”

Visit the new Bone and Joint Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care

Visit the new Bone and Joint Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care in the Publix shopping center near Old Hickory Blvd and Franklin Pike.

101 Creekside Crossing

Suite 1100

Brentwood, TN 37027

Call (615) 791-2390

