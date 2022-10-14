Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Welcomes Two New Physician Assistants

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (October 13, 2022) —Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) is pleased to announce the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office.

“We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team.”

Jones will serve as a certified physician assistant to Brian Perkinson, M.D. She joins the practice after earning her Bachelor of Science in animal science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and her Master of Science in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University. A native of Gray, Tenn., Jones is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) and holds Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) certifications.

Shaban is a certified physician assistant for Christopher Stark, M.D. She returns to her hometown of Franklin, Tenn., after earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University and her Master of Science in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station (Tollgate). For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.