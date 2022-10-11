Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee to Host Inaugural Skeleton Gala

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) is hosting its first Skeleton Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Factory. Proceeds from the black-tie event will benefit the Bone and Joint Institute Fund of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature dinner, drinks, dancing to the sounds of Burning Las Vegas, and a silent auction. BJIT had planned to have its inaugural event in 2021 but had to cancel due to COVID. Tickets are $275 each and can be purchased at www.BoneandJointTN.org/foundation.

“We’ve been planning this event for nearly three years and are excited to finally be able to get together with our co-workers, peers and friends to raise money for a great cause,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “Our foundation does great work in the community, and the funds from the Skeleton Gala will allow us to extend our reach.”

One of the primary beneficiaries of the event will be the Craig Ferrell Memorial Scholarship fund. Named in honor of the late Craig Ferrell, M.D., these scholarships are given to Williamson County high school graduates who are pursuing a college degree in health sciences. Other organizations that have benefited from the Bone and Joint Institute Fund include Friends of Franklin Parks, BrightStone, Forrest Spence Fund and Deer Run Camps & Retreats.

Sponsorships of various levels help support the event. Regent Surgical Health has signed on as a Cobalt-Chrome sponsor with STAR Physical Therapy as a Titanium sponsor. KBI Medical, Middle Tennessee Vascular, Oakworth Capital, First Bank, Ferguson HVAC, BSN Sports, Upstream Rehabilitation, Shaub Construction, Arthrex, Ignite Medical, Exactech, and SurgiCor are Stainless Steel sponsors. Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy and Pinnacle Spine are sponsoring the gift bag, and Cool Springs Wines and Spirits is providing an in-kind donation. Sponsorships are still available. For more information, email skeletongala@bjit.org.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station (Tollgate). For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.