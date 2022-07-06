Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Donates Automated External Defibrillator to Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT), in partnership with Williamson Medical Center Foundation, has donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Deer Run Camps and Retreats. The camp, located in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, provides day and overnight, Christian-based retreats for all ages. The donation allows for more accessible emergent medical care across the 150-acre property.

“The AED donated by Bone and Joint was placed in a remote, but busy area of our daily camp activities. Prior to this donation, to get to that site with an AED could have taken several minutes, but we will now have access to the AED in a matter of seconds which could be a difference between life and death,” says Jenny Dyer, Associate Development Director.

Dyer and her team are grateful for the lifesaving donation as summer activities commence.

“The physicians and staff of Bone and Joint Institute have made giving back to our community a priority,” says Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “Through our foundation fund, and with the support of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation, we are pleased to be able to support and help a great organization like Deer Run.”

About Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Deer Run Camps & Retreats is a God-inspired, nondenominational camp and retreat center lying on 150 scenic acres of rolling Tennessee forest land. Over the years, Deer Run has made continuous facility and program improvements through the faithfulness of its leadership, staff, volunteers, donors, and board members. The organization’s mission is to provide excellent camps and retreats that inspire a transformational relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthen relationships with family and friends.

About Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee was formally established in 2018, but its legacy goes back to 1979 with the founding of Franklin Bone & Joint Clinic. In 2009 the successful practice was acquired by a larger healthcare organization and continued to thrive under the leadership of long-time Bone and Joint surgeons. In 2017 Williamson Medical Center announced plans for Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, a partnership between the Franklin hospital and more than a dozen orthopaedic specialists. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee offers a destination for orthopaedic excellence staffed by nationally recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care. Additional locations have been added in Brentwood, Nolensville, and the Tollgate Medical Plaza in Thompson’s Station which provide Orthopaedic Urgent Care and Physical Therapy services to other communities within Williamson County. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.