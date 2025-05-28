Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Awarded 2025 Innovator of the Year

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee was recently awarded 2025 Innovator of the Year by the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) at the organization’s annual conference in Atlanta.

This award recognizes individuals, orthopedic or subspecialty practices, or a hospital department that has developed an innovative solution that can be replicated to benefit the entire orthopedic community. Bone and Joint Institute was honored for their commitment to innovation in healthcare delivery, patient care and operational excellence.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Innovator of the Year,” said John Reynolds, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “This award speaks not only to our commitment to quality healthcare for our patients but also to the revolutionary way in which our providers approach orthopaedics, embrace advancements in technology and constantly strive for excellence.”

The orthopaedic group was recognized for their innovative strategies incorporating cutting-edge technology and ongoing education to provide the highest level of care for their patients. The AAOE applauded Bone and Joint Institute for improved access, patient and staff satisfaction and streamlined clinical operations across the six clinics in the area.

Bone and Joint Institute has recently implemented artificial intelligence (AI) into multiple operations including physician transcription and revenue cycle to help streamline services across locations. In addition to improved operations, Bone and Joint Institute is enhancing the patient experience with accessible online appointment scheduling and a patient tracking program that identifies areas for improved efficiency. Standardized onboarding processes for all new employees also ensure consistent care and emphasize the group’s dedication to employees as well as patients.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email