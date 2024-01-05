Bone and Joint Institute Names John Reynolds as CEO

John Reynolds joined Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee as Chief Executive Officer effective December 27, 2023. The announcement was made by Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Health, the regional health system that includes Bone and Joint Institute.

“John is a highly motivated, visionary leader, the type of CEO that Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee needs as it continues to grow and expand,” Mazzuca said. “With his expertise and background, John emerged as the clear choice from among the field of qualified candidates to provide strategic vision and direction for the future.”

Reynolds, who has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, joins Bone and Joint Institute from CPC Multi-Specialty Group in Alabama. At CPC, he oversaw the management of an organization with more than 200 employees and 45 providers spanning multiple specialties across multiple locations.

“Bone and Joint Institute has experienced significant growth over the past few years as part of the Williamson Health system,” said Dr. Scott Arthur, an orthopaedic surgeon and physician president of Bone and Joint Institute. “We are impressed by John’s expertise with managing healthcare providers which will prove invaluable as we continue to expand the footprint of our practice across the region.”

Throughout his career, Reynolds has managed nearly all aspects of hospital operations, including strategic planning, finance, human resources, information systems, network and business development, physician recruitment, contract negotiations, compliance, marketing and more. He has a Master of Business Administration and FACMPE (Fellowship through the American College of Medical Practice Executives) certification.

“Bone and Joint Institute is known for its stellar reputation as a leader in orthopaedics,” said Reynolds. “I’m excited to be a part of this team and the Williamson Health family as we further expand and solidify our organization’s presence as a leading force in the region’s orthopaedics sector.

Bone and Joint Institute has more than 230 employees and 50 providers. The primary facility for the orthopaedic group is located on the Williamson Health campus, adjacent to Williamson Medical Center. Bone and Joint Institute also operates additional orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station and West Franklin.

About Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care.