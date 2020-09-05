Bone and Joint Institute: High Quality Care Close to Home

Conveniently located in the heart of Williamson County, the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee offers comprehensive orthopaedic care and provides excellence in sports medicine, joint replacement, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, spinal care and more. The Institute has become the region’s destination for orthopaedic care.

A History More than 40 Years in the Making

Though the Institute was formally established in 2018, its history can be traced back many decades to 1979 when orthopaedic surgeon Craig Ferrell, MD, founded Franklin Bone & Joint Clinic. Currently, sixteen physicians at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee care for patients in their 121,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Franklin. They also have a location in the Tollgate Medical Plaza in Thompson’s Station, which houses an orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy, with plans to continue expansion throughout the region in the upcoming year.

Each subspecialty of orthopaedics is represented at Bone and Joint Institute – sports medicine, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, hip and knee replacement, and spine.

With these diverse capacities, Bone and Joint Institute offers comprehensive orthopaedic care where patients can receive all of their services under one roof. Patients can be seen by their physician, have their imaging, have their physical or occupational therapy, have injections, and, if needed, have surgery in their ambulatory surgery center.

Bone and Joint Institute surgeons recently began performing outpatient total joint replacements and spinal surgeries in the Bone and Joint Institute Surgery Center on the first floor of their building, adding to their list of offerings. The Rehabilitation Services department on the second floor offers physical and occupational therapists with decades of experience and specialized training to help patients reach their rehabilitation goals. The building also boasts a procedure suite where patients can have minimally invasive interventions and injections with state-of-the-art techniques using fluoroscopy or portable x-ray.

“Our physicians and staff are passionate about providing the highest quality orthopaedic care to those within our community and throughout the region,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “We are proud to be a trusted provider of innovative, transformative orthopaedic care.”

Bone and Joint Institute also serves the Williamson County community through its partnership with Williamson Medical Center, serving as the “Official Sports Medicine Provider” for Williamson County Schools. The Institute also serves the community through various charitable events and sponsorships throughout the year.

The Institute offers an After-Hours Injury clinic for life’s unexpected injuries that is open Monday – Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their location in Franklin and an Orthopaedic Urgent Care at their Tollgate location in Thompson’s Station. Hours of the Orthopaedic Urgent Care are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Special COVID-19 Precautions

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee remains fully open while taking special precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including patient and employee screening and frequent cleaning. Learn more on their COVID-19 FAQ page or by watching the video above.

The Care You Need Is In Your Own Backyard!

For more information, contact The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee at (615) 791-2630. You can also schedule an appointment online.