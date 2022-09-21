BOLO: Murfreesboro Police Looking for Person of Interest in Theft/Fraud Case

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft/fraud case.

On September 5, 2022, a man entered the Verizon store on Thompson Lane and told store employees he lost his phone and needed two new phones and phone lines.

The man purchased two iPhone 13 Max Pro phones and opened two new phone lines using a stolen ID. The fraudulent purchases totaled $2,633.98. A line of credit was also opened with Community Bank and $10,574.00 was spent on an online purchase from Jared Jewelry.

If you know this individual or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at (629) 201-5512.