BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for Jeffery Reynaldo Peterkin, who has several outstanding warrants in Middle Tennessee.

Peterkin has an outstanding theft warrant in Rutherford County, outstanding burglary warrants in Metro Nashville, and is wanted for a parole violation by the State of Tennessee.

Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have seen Jeffery Peterkin or know where he can be located, please contact Det. Sgt. Tommy Massey at 629 201 5521.