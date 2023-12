Get ready for a monumental celebration this New Year’s Eve at the Bollywood NYE Gala 2024 taking place at The Factory at Franklin.

Ring in the New Year in Desi Style with good cheer, a great toast, rhythmic music, delicious buffet and lots of fun with your friends and family! Live music, DJ, Indian buffet, drinks, and free parking!

The event takes place 8pm – 1am. Find tickets here.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. This month will bring a host of events