Bojangles Welcomes Fall with New Salted Caramel Apple Crisp

Bojangles is ushering in all the cozy fall flavors with its latest limited-time cobbler, the Salted Caramel Apple Crisp. Crafted with warm, comforting ingredients and a touch of Southern flair, this all-new seasonal sweet treat is available now through the end of the year at participating Bojangles locations.

The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp features a warm apple topping, cinnamon streusel and salted caramel, served over a Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, salty and satisfying – ideal as a treat on its own or as the finishing touch to any Bojangles meal.

This newest addition to Bojangles’ growing dessert platform follows a successful lineup of seasonal sweet treats, including Peach, Strawberry and Bo-Berry Cobblers. The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp continues that trend, offering a crowd-pleasing, grab-and-go fall option.

The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp is available à la carte or as a sweet add-on to any combo or family meal. Guests can order in store, through the Bojangles app for pickup or delivery or via third-party delivery platforms.

