Bojangles Launches Chicken Wings for Limited Time

Just in time for football season, Bojangles is launching all-new Chicken Wings served with House-made Ranch for a limited time. The bold, flavorful wings are sure to take fans’ tailgates and watch parties up a notch and make hosting much more convenient.

The new menu item starts with Bojangles’ tender, juicy chicken wings marinated in a secret blend of bold spices and cooked to crisp perfection. They are served with a choice of three flavors— Creamy Buffalo, BBQ or Classic to let the chain’s famous Bo’s Seasoning shine through. The restaurant chain’s new and creamy House-made Ranch will become a permanent menu item and is the perfect complement to the wings, along with an array of other popular dipping sauces.

The wings are available in packs of 20, 40 or 60, and also can be purchased as a combo meal, or as an add-on to any order for a limited time. To savor the flavor, Bojangles is offering 20 percent off a five-piece wings combo at checkout when fans order through the app. This is a one-time only offer at participating locations.

Bojangles has a long history as “Tailgate HQ” and supports many college and professional sports teams in the communities it serves, including celebrating 30 years with the Carolina Panthers. Tailgating with Bojangles’ new Chicken Wings is the perfect way to bring fans together while enjoying great football and delicious food.

Fans can try Bojangles’ Chicken Wings today by visiting their local restaurant, downloading the Bojangles App to order delivery or pick-up, or using their favorite delivery provider.

Source: Bojangles

