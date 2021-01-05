Body Sugar Boutique Opens in Franklin

Body Sugar Boutique opened its third middle Tennessee location in Franklin at 330 Mayfield Drive. The new location is in the former Elliston Place Soda Shop, which is now My Salon Suites, for hair and skin professionals.

The boutique offers facials, sugar hair removal, eyelash extensions, lash and brow tinting, and dermablading. They specialize in sugar hair removal.

Sugar hair removal uses an organic hair removal paste comprised of sugar, water, and lemon juice. This treatment is less painful than typical waxing treatment. Results should last up to six weeks.

They recently announced a partnership with Eminence Organic Skincare to bring you Facials In A Box for those who are not comfortable coming into their studio. You can order the facial from their website here.

You can also find Body Sugar Boutique in Nashville at 702 18th Avenue South and Mount Juliet at 1984 Providence Parkway.

For the latest information, visit Body Sugar Boutique on Facebook.