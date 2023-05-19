Body Found in Cheatham Dam Identified as Missing 25-Year-Old Woman

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the body of missing 25-year-old Chase Stafford was recovered from the Cumberland River below Cheatham Dam.

Stafford was last seen on May 10 in Cheatham County when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City. Her backpack containing her personal property, including her cell phone and glasses was found on Highway 49 later that day.

Stafford’s remains had apparently been trapped under debris that had accumulated in front of the dam. During routine clearing of that debris by opening the flood gates, her body was able to rise to the surface. The Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm her identity today. The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time and are pending further exam results.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is still considering this to be an active investigation and now have shifted their focus to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have had contact with Chase Stafford between Monday May 9th, 2023 and Wednesday May 11th, 2023 to please contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at:

(615)792-2021 Detective David Diaz or Lt. Ken Miller

(615)792-2098 Cheatham County Dispatch