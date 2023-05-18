Body Discovered at Cheatham Dam

A body has been recovered at the Cheatham Dam in Cheatham County, according to WKRN.

An investigation is underway after the body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday May 18 as debris was being removed, according to Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ken Miller. Deputies have blocked the road along the Cheatham Dam at this time.

Miller could not confirm to WKRN the gender or identity of the body. Meanwhile, local authorities have been searching for missing 25-year-old Chase Stafford who was last seen in Cheatham County on May 10.