Bodega on Main Closes in Spring Hill

Bodega on Main, located at 4910 Main Street in Spring Hill, served its last customer in Spring Hill on Sunday. The restaurant opened December 2019.

Via Facebook, the restaurant shared on Sunday night, COME ONE COME ALL!!!! Come join us for our FINAL NIGHT!!! Come see your favorite servers and bartenders. Come get some delicious food and drinks!!!”

In the comments about closing, they stated, the restaurant is looking at a couple of different locations in Columbia. They hope to share news about their new home by the end of the week.

They stated, “Yes, we’re relocating out of Williamson, going south a bit. COVID killed many businesses in Davidson & Williamson while surrounding counties are supporting local businesses much better. So we’re headed to Maury and setting up shop.”

Bodega on Main offers Latin fusion food with an American flair. Stating, “We love the Latin culture and want to show our appreciation of the love for family, food, friends, and faith that all Latin communities around the world have.”

For the latest updates, visit Bodega on Main’s Facebook page.