Bobcat of Maury County Opens in Columbia, Marking Gateway Dealer Network’s Fourth Dealership in the State

Bobcat Company announced the addition of Bobcat of Maury County in Columbia, Tennessee, as an authorized, full-line dealer of Bobcat® equipment.

They are the newest and 26th branch of the Gateway Dealer Network, a national enterprise that operates in ten states and includes three other full-service Bobcat dealer locations in Tennessee. The new Columbia location serves Maury County and the surrounding middle Tennessee counties of Williamson, Hickman, Perry, Lewis, Marshall, Bedford, Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Moore, and Lincoln.

“We are excited to continue to grow and become part of the Columbia community so we can further serve customers in the state,” said Gateway Dealer Network Marketing Manager Dave Timpone. “While we are new to this part of Tennessee, we bring more than 30 years of dealership experience, knowledgeable staff, and a record of outstanding service and partnership with construction businesses, farm operations, government accounts, and landowners.”

Bobcat of Maury County joins three other Gateway Dealer Network Bobcat dealer locations – La Vergne, Clarksville, and McMinnville – in Tennessee. As one of the largest compact construction and related equipment dealers in the United States, Gateway Dealer Network was established in 1990 in St. Louis, Missouri, with 11 employees. Today, the organization operates in 26 locations with more than 400 employees across ten states in the Midwest, Southeast, and West.

According to Timpone, it was the right next step to add a new branch in Columbia and expand the company’s presence in Tennessee.

“Our customer base has continued to grow throughout the state. Our goal is to partner with our customers by assisting them in selecting the right equipment and keeping their operations and projects productive through our expert staff and full-service center, rental, and parts departments. We are pleased to expand this expertise and our team to Columbia,” said Timpone.

Bobcat of Maury County is located off U.S. Highway 31 at 2662 Pulaski Highway in Columbia, Tennessee. They can be contacted by phone at (931) 981-9909, or online at www.bobcatofmaurycounty.com.

The addition of the Maury County dealership helps Bobcat Company meet the growing demand for Bobcat equipment nationwide. “We congratulate Gateway Dealer Network on their latest branch opening,” said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Doosan Bobcat. “They are a longtime, trusted Bobcat dealer, and we appreciate their continued partnership and the opportunity to introduce new customers to Bobcat.”