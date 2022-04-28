Bob Evans Restaurants Bringing Back Fresh Berry Dishes for Spring and Summer

As the home of America’s Farm Fresh, Bob Evans Restaurants , knows when fruits and vegetables are in peak season and taste their best – and nothing tastes like summer quite like strawberries, so Bob Evans is bringing back its seasonal Fresh Berry menu items for spring and summer. The Fresh Berry dishes reimagine Bob Evans’ classics, like their farm-fresh breakfasts and salads, by topping them with vine-ripened, hand-picked strawberries that are full of freshness and flavor. Bob Evans’ fresh strawberries are sourced from U.S. family-owned farms and are hand-picked at peak ripeness. Starting April 28, these Fresh Berry Meals , starting at $5.99, will be available for guests to enjoy at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery through August. The seasonal menu includes:

Fresh Berry Farmer’s Choice Breakfast , our signature dish now includes three hotcakes or two slices of brioche French Toast topped with freshly-sliced strawberries, a sweet strawberry sauce, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Plus, two fresh-cracked eggs cooked-to-order, your choice of breakfast meat and hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

, this family-sized version of the Summer Berry Salad serves up to six and comes with 12 dinner rolls. Available for delivery or curbside pickup. Chicken Salad Fruit Plate, a returning fan-favorite includes tender, all-white-meat chicken salad atop a bed of fresh lettuce with fresh-sliced cantaloupe, vine-ripened strawberries and grapes, topped with pecans. Served with freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.

The fresh berry deliciousness even extends to beverages and desserts this season with these items:

Strawberry Supreme Pie, this returning favorite pie is a rich cream cheese filling topped with fresh hand-picked, vine-ripened strawberries, and whipped topping

These Fresh Berry dishes are perfect for celebrating Mom with a farm-fresh, homecooked meal this Mother’s Day. In addition, Bob Evans Restaurants will be offering special celebration meals on Sunday, May 8 for Mother’s Day, as well. Let Bob Evans handle the cooking this year, so you can save yourself time in the kitchen and spend more time celebrating Mom! Families can order individual or family-size meals for dine-in, carryout or delivery on Sunday, May 8 – Mother’s Day options include:

Mother’s Day Celebration Platter — The Mother’s Day Celebration Platter is served hot with a hearty helping of Bob Evans’ signature hand-carved, slow-roasted turkey, two hickory-smoked ham steaks, cranberry relish, two freshly-baked dinner rolls, and your choice of two farmhouse sides. The platter serves one and is available for dine-in, take-out, or curbside pickup from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8.

Join us at your hometown Bob Evans Restaurant on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, all Bob Evans locations will be open during normal business hours, which vary by location, for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving all your farm-fresh favorites for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Also, every location will be offering gift cards for purchase with a $5 bonus card for every $25 purchased – perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or recent grads!