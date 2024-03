Brookyln Bowl Nashville announced it will host back-to-back nights of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan during his Rough and Rowdy Ways worldwide tour on Tuesday, March 26th and Wednesday, March 27th.

This tour supports his 2020 album “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

Tickets start at $94.50 and go on sale this Friday, March 8th, at 10 AM CST. Find tickets here.