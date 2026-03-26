Bob Chandler Named Nashville Jazz Educator of the Year

Esteemed Franklin Road Academy music teacher Mr. Bob Chandler has been named the 2026 High School Jazz Educator of the Year by the Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble. Chandler, the director of instrumental music, has taught at FRA for nearly three decades.

The award is given by the Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble Advisory Council, a group of 30 area music educators. It is bestowed upon a music educator who directs an exemplary school jazz band, demonstrates a passion for jazz education, and contributes significantly to the nurturing of jazz in the larger community.

“I’m really honored to receive the Jazz Educator of the Year award,” Chandler said. “It means a lot coming from fellow music educators who share the same love for teaching and keeping jazz alive in the Nashville area.”

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Chandler teaches fifth and sixth grade beginner bands, middle school advanced band, the FRA Jazz Ensemble, music production, and introductory guitar. He also directs the Blue Thunder drumline.

The Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble is an educational and performing jazz big band for students grades 8-12 in the middle Tennessee area. The purpose of the organization is to support jazz education in the community while providing student members with a high-quality opportunity to perform a truly original American art form.

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