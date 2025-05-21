BNA Welcomes Travelers for Memorial Day Weekend with Helpful Travel Tips

As the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is prepared to welcome passengers during this time.

While this period is not historically among BNA’s busiest, airport staff remains diligent in their preparations. From ensuring sufficient parking availability to maintaining optimal staffing levels, every effort is made to provide travelers with a seamless and stress-free experience.

To further enhance the passenger experience, BNA’s Flying Aces—volunteers easily recognized by their signature royal blue jackets, vests and shirts—are stationed throughout the terminal, offering guidance, expertise and a welcoming presence. Whether assisting with directions or answering questions, the Flying Aces are dedicated to providing a world-class travel experience.

For those needing extra time or assistance, BNA reminds passengers of its Sunflower Program, which allows passengers to discreetly signal their need for additional support, patience or time. Sunflower lanyards are available at the Information Center on the Ground Transportation Level (Level 1), open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. While the lanyard does not grant priority screening, airport staff is ready to assist based on individual needs.

Although record-breaking crowds are not expected, travelers are encouraged to follow the tips below to ensure a seamless travel experience:

· Bring a TSA-approved ID: As of May 7, 2025, state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs that are not REAL ID compliant are no longer accepted as valid forms of identification at airports. TSA recognizes 16 forms of identification—click here for details.

· Take advantage of our short-term parking! To reduce congestion and improve traffic flow along Terminal Drive, visitors picking up friends or family are encouraged to avoid continuously circling the airport. Instead, take advantage of the short-term parking available in the terminal garages

· Utilize the new cell lot for pick-up. For a free alternative to short-term parking, those waiting for arriving passengers can utilize our complimentary cell phone lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike. This designated waiting area offers plenty of parking spaces and features digital signage that provides real-time flight status updates. Please note that passengers generally need 20 to 30 minutes after landing to collect their baggage and reach the curbside pick-up zone.

· Sign up for BNA Text Alerts. Stay updated on essential travel alerts and real-time airport traffic by subscribing to BNA Text Alerts at the top of flynashville.com

· Take alternate routes to BNA. Traffic near the airport can be unpredictable, especially during peak travel hours and holidays. To avoid delays, consider using alternative routes, such as:

216A

216B

Murfreesboro Pike

· Arrive early. Give yourself ample time to navigate parking, check-in procedures, and security screening. Recommended arrival times are:

2 hours before domestic flights

3 hours before international flights

· Allow extra time for parking. BNA offers six different parking options, each catering to different needs. Those using valet parking must enter from Exit 216B for access. To ensure you find the best available parking, check real-time parking status online before arriving.

· Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. Ensure a smooth journey by confirming your flight details through your airline or on BNA’s flight status page.

· Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA’s Top Travel Tips for a more efficient travel experience.

