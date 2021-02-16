BNA Sees Cancelations/Delays Due to Weather

Nashville International Airport is currently open but many flights have been delayed or canceled, they announced via Facebook.

Stating, “Before heading to BNA®: Check with your airline for flight status. You may be saving yourself an unnecessary trip out. Driving conditions are hazardous in the Midstate. If you DO head to the airport today, exercise extreme caution. Monitor local news media for weather updates and road conditions.”

John C Tune Airport, BNA’s sister airport is closed until further notice. They are currently monitoring the radar and approaching weather and road conditions.

For the latest updates, visit Nashville International Airport on Facebook.