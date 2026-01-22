BNA Prepares for Winter Weather as Cold Conditions Approach

As winter weather moves into Middle Tennessee, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority says preparations are in place to manage potential impacts at Nashville International Airport.

Airport officials say BNA maintains ice melt and de-icing products for runways and other paved airfield surfaces to support safe operations during cold and icy conditions. Airlines are responsible for de-icing their own aircraft and managing those procedures, along with flight scheduling and aircraft movement.

Passengers are encouraged to check flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as weather-related delays can create ripple effects. Because airlines operate from assigned gates, delays in one departure can affect subsequent arrivals scheduled for the same gate.

Airport officials noted that airlines also oversee safe boarding and deplaning during winter conditions. Media outlets were provided with additional background information and contact details related to winter weather responsibilities at BNA and among airline partners.

MNAA says it will continue working closely with airlines and monitoring conditions as winter weather approaches.

