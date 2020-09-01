BNA Now Operating as Two Terminals

Changes are taking place at BNA Airport. Beginning Sept 1, BNA’s terminal will operate as two terminals, due to construction to the main terminal.

This is a temporary change, and all concourses on the secure side will connect again when construction is complete in 2023.

To avoid delays, passengers will need to use the correct security checkpoint (North or South) to get to their gates.

Once past the security checkpoint, there will be no passage between Concourses A/B and Concourses C/D. (Getting to another concourse on the other side of the airport will require exiting and going through security screening a second time.)

BNA released tips for travelers as they enter the airport.

Passengers will use either the North Terminal or the South Terminal to catch flights. Be sure to go to the correct terminal for check-in and security screening: North Terminal for A & B gates only, and South Terminal for C & D gates only. Please note: The central security checkpoint has closed. Know your airline. It’s important to match your airline with the correct terminal so you’ll know where to go when you arrive. Once you’re past the security checkpoint, there is no passage between North Terminal (A & B gates) and South Terminal (C & D gates). Getting to another concourse on the other side of the airport will require exiting and going through security screening a second time. Look for signs to guide you to the correct terminal on airport roadways, at curbside dropoff and inside the terminal building.

Upon completion of construction, the renovated BNA will include:

A pedestrian bridge connecting the Terminal Garage to the terminal building

Expanded central security screening checkpoint (24 screening lanes)

A state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility (6 gates)

New marketplace just past the security checkpoint with a variety of dining, retail and service amenities

A new look, complete with a higher roof and windows for compelling airfield views

On another note, the Instagram famous carpet is gone but for those who miss it, you can purchase a doormat upcycled from the removed carpet.

Via Twitter, BNA states, “You may have heard the news that the famous BNA carpet is being removed from the terminal. While we are sad to see it go, we are very excited about the future of BNA. Your purchase of a Doormat made of unused carpet cuts waste & directly supports BNA.” Purchase your mat here.