BNA Evacuated After Reports of ‘Noxious Odor’ on Sunday

Several people at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated due to a noxious odor on Sunday, April 16, 2023, according to WKRN.

It happened in Concourse C shortly before 2:45 p.m.

WKRN reports that the Nashville Fire Department responded to the concourse due to “something airborne causing breathing problems.” Emergency crews were seen inside the airport with masks and oxygen tanks.

After emergency responders took chemical samples, it was determined the substance was Butoxyethyl Acetate, a solvent commonly used in lacquers, varnishes, enamels, and resins.

The fire department later determined there were no air contaminants after testing the air quality inside the building.

As of 4:35 p.m., Concourse C had reopened and was deemed safe.

Unfortunately, six flights were canceled and over 160 flights were delayed at the airport.

Officials are still investigating to determine what caused the solvent to spread around the concourse