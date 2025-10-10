BNA Announces Overnight Lane Closure Ahead Of Valet, Hotel Lane Opening

Nashville International Airport (BNA) will implement a single-lane closure overnight on Monday, October 13, as crews complete work for the new dedicated valet and hotel lane, set to open Thursday, October 16.

The closure will take place from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday while new signage is installed. Travelers are advised to watch for the work zone and follow posted directions.

When the dedicated lane opens on October 16, valet and hotel parking users must access Terminal Drive via Donelson Pike or Exit 216B. Using the wrong entry point will require circling Terminal Drive, potentially causing congestion.

During this busy fall break travel period, BNA reminds passengers to:

Review parking options at flynashville.com and plan ahead.

Arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Allow 15–30 minutes for loved ones to reach the curb from the gate, depending on whether they have checked baggage.

