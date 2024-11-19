BNA Adds Nonstop Flight to Shreveport with Allegiant Air

Nashville, Tenn. (November 19, 2024) – Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, and its airline partner Allegiant Air® are excited to announce a new nonstop route to Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV). Service begins May 22, 2025, and will operate seasonally on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shreveport, Louisiana to our growing list of nonstop destinations,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We’re proud to partner with Allegiant Air to offer this exciting new service, providing convenient and affordable travel options for both leisure and business travelers. This connection will strengthen the bond between our two cities and drive economic growth.”

Shreveport, a city rich in history and culture, offers visitors a variety of attractions, including museums, art galleries, historic neighborhoods, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Visitors can explore the beautiful Red River, indulge in delicious Southern cuisine, or experience the city’s vibrant music scene.

For more information or to book your trip, please visit https://www.allegiantair.com/

