Blues Traveler Reschedules Show at Ryman Auditorium

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Blues Travelers

Six-time Platinum-selling rockers Blues Traveler are hitting the road this Fall and will be headlining The Ryman Auditorium on November 21, their show was originally scheduled for April 30th.

During the Fall 2023 Tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as new songs from their forthcoming new album Traveler’s Soul, which marks their 15th full-length release following 2021’s Traveler’s Blues drop.

 Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and Producer Jono Manson.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: September 12, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here