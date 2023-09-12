Blues Traveler Reschedules Show at Ryman Auditorium

Six-time Platinum-selling rockers Blues Traveler are hitting the road this Fall and will be headlining The Ryman Auditorium on November 21, their show was originally scheduled for April 30th.

During the Fall 2023 Tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as new songs from their forthcoming new album Traveler’s Soul, which marks their 15th full-length release following 2021’s Traveler’s Blues drop.

Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and Producer Jono Manson.

Find tickets here.