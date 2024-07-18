Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Returns to Downtown Franklin for Free Two-Day Festival

The free festival, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth, returns July 26 – 27, 2024 to downtown Franklin. The festival is always held the 4th weekend in July.

The event began in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Most recently, it has made its home in downtown Franklin. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for a weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. Old-time musicians and dancers run this festival. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.

Friday night, you can listen to some of the best bluegrass bands around and enjoy a relaxing evening and an end to the work week. On Saturday, you will find some of the best musicians anywhere competing in individual instrument and band contests. In addition to all of the music, there will be food and craft vendors that are sure to have something to satisfy a sweet tooth or have that one-of-a-kind gift you have been wanting.

Find more information here.

