BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships Schedule

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the schedule below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. The Blue Cross Bowl is hosted by the City of Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. All Times Eastern

Thu. 11:00 AM Division II-AA Championship

BGA vs. CPA

Thu. 3:00 PM Division II-A Championship

Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy

Thu. 7:00 PM Division II-AAA Championship

Baylor vs. McCallie

Fri. 11:00 AM Class 3A Championship

Alcoa vs. Westview

Fri. 3:00 PM Class 1A Championship

South Pittsburg vs. MASE

Fri. 7:00 PM Class 5A Championship

Sevier Co. vs. Page

Sat. 11:00 AM Class 4A Championship

Macon Co. vs. Melrose

Sat. 3:00 PM Class 2A Championship

Marion Co. vs. Milan

Sat. 7:00 PM Class 6A Championship

Oakland vs. Houston

We will post the final scores as games are played throughout the week.

