Bluebird Cafe to Host Songs for Hope for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America

The Bluebird Cafe will host Songs for Hope, an evening with songwriters and performers in support of the Tennessee Chapter of Huntington’s Disease Society of America on July 20th at 6 pm. Emcee for the evening will be Jaimee Harris.

One of those set to perform includes Brian White, singer-songwriter, producer, and more. These are just a few of the words that describe Brian White. One of Nashville’s most sought-after hitmakers, White has been on every side of the microphone during his career.

Joining White will be Brady Seals and Pete Sallis. Funds raised through ticket sales, auction items, and sponsorships benefit the resources and research efforts of the Tennessee Chapter of HDSA. The community is invited to join for a night of impact and music. Seating is limited.

Find tickets here.

The Bluebird Cafe is located at 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville.