



Even though many restaurants, retail and entertainment venues have reopened, the iconic Bluebird Cafe has not. Management for the Bluebird shares, via Facebook, they don’t know when they will reopen.

“What makes The Bluebird such a unique experience; the intimacy and interaction, where our audience of song lovers and fans is seated close to the writers and each other…our small room of 90 seats…right now, that is not a safe or healthy environment. We plan to remain closed until we can open safely, keeping the health of our visitors, our songwriters and our staff in mind. This includes both public performances and private events. Right now, we have no idea, and cannot predict when that might be,” they stated.

Bluebird also shared, as a small business, their profit margin is slight given the restrictions on venues to open with limited capacity and they can’t sustain the financial burden on a nightly basis. However, the venue is working on ways to connect with Bluebird fans.

“In the meantime, we are working to create a few ways that our fans can share and participate in some Bluebird experiences while we are unable to welcome you into the club. Stay with us on our social media and via our website for information updates – and please, everyone, stay healthy. We want to see your lovely faces back with us at The Bluebird Cafe!”

For the latest updates, follow The Bluebird Cafe on Facebook.



