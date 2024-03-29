Blue Sushi Sake Grill Now Open at McEwen Northside

The wait is finally over—Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open at McEwen Northside. Part of the Flagship Restaurant Group, the restaurant first announced its arrival in Franklin in 2022.

Sharing on social media, “Franklin, TENNESSEE, we are NOW OPEN 🍣 🎉 You’ll find us rollin’ your favorite sushi and pouring delicious hot and cold sake at the @mcewennorthside district!”

Blue Sushi Sake Grill was the first of many concepts developed by Flagship Restaurant Group founders Nick Hogan, Tom Allisma, Anthony Hitchcock and Tony Gentile in 2002. Currently, 18 Blue Sushi Sake Grill restaurants operate in markets ranging from Nashville to Denver, Chicago, and Austin. The sustainability-focused restaurant will maximize the sushi experience for customers by encouraging them to explore a diverse range of fresh maki, sashimi, nigiri,and vegan sushi (currently the broadest program in the country). They also serve grill items on their menu as an alternative option to enhance the Asian-inspired dishes through an Americanized lens.

The menu offers a variety of sushi, including vegan options and gluten-sensitive items. A signature item is the Tuna Tower, which comprises sesame and ponzu-marinated bigeye tuna, spicy crab mix, avocado, and sushi rice topped with black tobiko and wasabi sprouts. It is also served with honey wasabi, mango, and eel sauces. For dessert, they offer chocolate spring roll, a sweet treat made with crispy wonton wrappers stuffed with toasted cashews, raspberry purée & chocolate syrup, served with vanilla ice cream.

Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm, Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm, and Sunday, noon- 9 pm.

