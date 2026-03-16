Blue Raiders Selected for 2026 Postseason WNIT

Middle Tennessee State women’s basketball has been selected to compete in the 2026 Postseason WNIT, earning an at-large bid to the 28th annual tournament powered by Triple Crown Sports. The Blue Raiders finished the 2025-26 season with a 16-15 record in Conference USA and will look to make a postseason run when the tournament tips off on March 19, 2026. The full bracket with matchups, locations, and start times will be released on Monday.

What Is the Postseason WNIT?

The Postseason WNIT has served as one of women’s college basketball’s premier postseason events for more than a generation. Produced by Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins, Colorado, the tournament showcases the depth and competitive excellence found across the sport, offering programs outside the NCAA Tournament and WBIT an opportunity to extend their seasons in a meaningful postseason setting.

How Many Teams Were Selected for the 2026 Postseason WNIT?

Tournament officials announced a 48-team field on March 15, 2026, consisting of nine automatic qualifiers and 39 at-large selections. Automatic qualifier bids went to programs that were the No. 2 seed in their conference tournament and did not receive a bid into the NCAA Tournament or WBIT. Middle Tennessee State was among the 39 at-large teams chosen from conferences across the country.

Which Teams Earned Automatic Qualifier Bids?

Abilene Christian (23-10) — WAC

Alcorn State (17-13) — SWAC

Florida International (20-11) — Conference USA

Lamar (20-10) — Southland Conference

Mercyhurst (15-16) — NEC

Montana State (25-7) — Big Sky

Radford (22-12) — Big South

Maryland Eastern Shore (19-14) — MEAC

Youngstown State (24-9) — Horizon League

Which At-Large Teams Join Middle Tennessee State in the 2026 Field?

Air Force (16-18) — Mountain West

Arkansas State (24-9) — Sun Belt

Army (24-7) — Patriot League

Austin Peay (19-13) — ASUN

Binghamton (19-12) — America East

Bradley (20-12) — Missouri Valley

Cleveland State (24-9) — Horizon League

Drexel (21-10) — CAA

Florida Gulf Coast (16-15) — ASUN

George Washington (15-17) — Atlantic 10

Illinois State (20-13) — Missouri Valley

La Salle (18-13) — Atlantic 10

Lehigh (17-14) — Patriot League

Loyola Chicago (14-17) — Atlantic 10

Marshall (23-9) — Sun Belt

Merrimack (19-12) — MAAC

Monmouth (20-11) — CAA

Morehead State (18-14) — OVC

NJIT (18-12) — America East

Norfolk State (18-14) — MEAC

Northern Colorado (22-10) — Big Sky

Ohio (18-13) — MAC

Pepperdine (19-12) — WCC

Portland (18-14) — WCC

Purdue Fort Wayne (20-13) — Horizon League

Sam Houston (18-12) — Conference USA

San Francisco (18-14) — WCC

South Alabama (16-18) — Sun Belt

South Dakota (23-9) — Summit League

Southern Indiana (21-10) — OVC

Southern Utah (19-12) — WAC

St. Bonaventure (16-15) — Atlantic 10

Stetson (20-11) — ASUN

UC Davis (23-10) — Big West

UMBC (16-14) — America East

Utah Valley (16-14) — WAC

UTRGV (20-13) — Southland

Wake Forest (14-17) — ACC

What Is the 2026 Postseason WNIT Schedule?

Round 1 — March 19-21, 2026

Round 2 — March 22-24, 2026

Super 16 — March 25-27, 2026

Great 8 — March 28-30, 2026

Fab 4 — March 31-April 1, 2026

Championship — Saturday, April 4, 2026

How Can Fans Follow Middle Tennessee State in the 2026 Postseason WNIT?

Fans can follow the tournament across social media and online for bracket updates, scores, and game information:

X: @WomensNIT – Facebook: /womensNIT – Hashtag: #WNIT

Source: WNIT

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