Blue Raiders Run Roadrunners Out of Murfreesboro

FINAL:

MTSU – 84

UTSA – 60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU welcomed UTSA to Murfreesboro Saturday night as The Blue Raiders looked to get a conference win and stay near the top of the CUSA standings. The Roadrunners are giving up the most points on average in Conference USA so this would be an opportunity for MTSU to get their offense rolling.

In the opening minutes, that was not the case as UTSA jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the 17-minute mark. UTSA was able to hold the lead for most of the first half until Middle eventually tied it up with 9:12 to play. The Blue Raider Defense ended up being the difference in the first half as UTSA had 12 turnovers with MTSU tallying five steals and holding The Roadrunners to zero field goals for the final 5:24 of the half. This allowed Middle to take A 35-29 lead to the locker room.

In the second half, the expected offense from MTSU showed up and it showed up big with Middle starting the half and shooting 5 for 7, extending their lead out to 14. The Raiders were in firm control for the rest of the game. Middle was the better team and was showing it; potentially due to a little leftover soreness from a January 75-72 loss. MTSU led by as much as 30 as they forced a total of 20 turnovers. Middle also led UTSA in shooting percentage while taking nearly 20 more shots. This was a confidence-boosting game for Coach McDevitt’s squad as they ran The Roadrunners out of The Glass House 84-60

This is what Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post-game via Sam Doughton at GoBlueRaiders.com:

“It’s a good win for us. I thought we were particularly good in the second half defensively. The first 12 or 13 minutes, it was about a point a minute defensively. I just thought were a bit more tuned in and aggressive on that end of the floor. We also did a nice job of taking care of the ball…There weren’t a ton of careless turnovers against their zone, which they played quite a bit of.”

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against Western Kentucky, in Bowling Green, at 7:00pm on Thursday.