Blue Raiders Roll Past Oglethorpe in Convincing 97-51 Victory

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State opened their 2024-25 campaign in emphatic fashion, steamrolling Division III Oglethorpe University 97-51 in front of 7,501 fans at the Murphy Center on Monday morning.

The Blue Raiders showcased their offensive firepower and defensive prowess from the opening tip, with graduate transfer Jestin Porter leading all scorers with 20 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, including a scorching 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

MTSU’s balanced attack featured five players scoring in double figures, with Essam Mostafa recording a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Camryn Weston adding 12 points and seven rebounds. The Blue Raiders dominated the interior, outscoring the Stormy Petrels 54-24 in the paint while forcing 14 turnovers that led to 26 points.

Middle Tennessee’s depth was on full display as their bench contributed 34 points, with Torey Alston (11 points) and Tre Green (9 points) providing significant sparks off the pine. The Blue Raiders shot an impressive 52.9% from the field and connected on 9 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc.

