Blue Raiders Rally Late for Road Win Over FIU

MIAMI — February 10, 2024 – Middle Tennessee trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half at FIU but battled back for a 68-66 victory Saturday. Jestin Porter’s driving layup gave the Blue Raiders the lead for good with 44 seconds left.

King finished with a game-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds. Jared Coleman-Jones scored 13 points while pulling down a career-best 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Justin Bufford added 12 points while tying a career high with seven boards. Porter’s game-winning layup gave him 11 points for the afternoon.

Source: MTSU

