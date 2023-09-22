Blue Raiders Golf Heads to Franklin for Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Classic

By
Michael Carpenter
-
9/21/2023 1:00:00 PM Thomas Donley, MT Athletics
9/21/2023 1:00:00 PM Thomas Donley, MT Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women’s golf is back on the course this weekend as it heads down I-840 for Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Classic. The tournament will be held at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Sept. 22-24.

The Blue Raiders will look to build on their season-opening fourth-place finish which saw Kendall Maynard win the individual title at South Alabama’s USA Intercollegiate.

WEATHER FORECAST
The forecast for the tournament calls for some clouds with minimal chances of rain throughout the weekend.

NOTES

  • This is the seventh time in the last eight years MTSU has competed in the Mason Rudolph Championship.
  • Maynard’s victory in Mobile was the second of her career.
  • Ella Manley earned a top-10 finish in her Blue Raider debut at the USA Intercollegiate.
  • Nicole Johnson will make her Blue Raider debut this weekend.
  • The Blue Raiders finished last season ranked No. 140 in the final Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Team Rankings and No. 138 according to Golfstat.
  • Mason Rudolph Championship
    Dates Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24
    Course Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course

    Franklin TN

    Par 72 – 6,491 Yards
    Format 18 holes each day
    Teams (18) MTSU, Chattanooga, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arizona, LSU, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, Denver, Louisville, Kentucky, Baylor, South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, North Carolina, College of Charleston, Vanderbilt
    Live Scoring Golfstat

LINEUP

  1. Kendall Maynard
  2. Ella Manley
  3. Nicole Johnson
  4. Abbie Lee
  5. Molly Bebelaar

Source: MTSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here