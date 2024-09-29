Blue Raiders Fall to Memphis Tigers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. 9-28-2024 — Middle Tennessee football could not build off a strong defensive start on Saturday, falling to Memphis 24-7 on Saturday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

By the Numbers

1.2: Yards per rush for MTSU. While Memphis was able to rumble on the ground (5.8 yards per carry), the Blue Raiders could not get any of their backs over 4.0 yards per carry individually.

4-for-12: Third down conversions for the Blue Raiders. While the defense held Memphis to just 4-for-13 on third down, MTSU failed to convert consistently on their own chances.

174: Receiving yards for Omari Kelly, the second time the receiver has gone for over 100 yards receiving in a game this season (239 yards vs. WKU).

The Blue Raiders will have an open week in their schedule next week before opening up Midweek play in Conference USA the following Thursday, traveling to LA Tech on October 10. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and the Blue Raider Network.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email