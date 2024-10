RUSTON, La. — Middle Tennessee football struggled defensively on Thursday night at Joe Aillet Stadium, allowing seven touchdown drives in a 48-21 loss to Louisiana Tech in Conference USA play.

By the Numbers

551: Yards given up by the Blue Raiders, the third time MTSU has given up over 500 yards of total offense this season (Ole Miss, Western Kentucky)

12-for-16: LA Tech’s success on third down. The Bulldogs converted their first nine third downs of the night, all in the first half, to help build a 20-point halftime lead.

14: Points off Turnovers for the Bulldogs. It’s the fifth time this season MTSU has lost the turnover battle (2-1 on Thursday) and the fourth time MTSU has given up double digit points of turnovers in a game (Ole Miss, Duke, Memphis).

Blue Raider Notes

” data-listid=”8″> Today’s game marks the first midweek game of the season for the Blue Raiders.

” data-listid=”8″> Last season Middle Tennessee went 1-3 in midweek games.

” data-listid=”8″> R-Sophomore linebacker Muaaz Byard recorded his first career start against LA Tech.

” data-listid=”8″> R-Senior tight end Daniel Gonzalez logged his first career start at right tackle against the Bulldogs.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email