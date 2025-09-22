Blue Raiders Fall Short in Fourth Quarter Collapse

September 20, 2025 – Middle Tennessee’s homecoming celebration turned sour Saturday night as the Blue Raiders surrendered a 28-21 third-quarter lead, falling 42-28 to Marshall at Floyd Stadium in front of 15,168 fans.

The loss dropped MTSU to 1-3 overall as the team failed to protect a seven-point advantage entering the final period, surrendering three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Offensive Fireworks Early, Struggles Late

Nicholas Vattiato showed flashes of brilliance for the Blue Raiders, completing 19 of 32 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a costly interception and was sacked three times. The junior quarterback also added a rushing touchdown but struggled to find rhythm in the decisive fourth quarter.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Nicholas Vattiato 19-32 299 2 1 3

The Blue Raiders’ passing attack featured strong contributions from Nahzae Cox, who hauled in six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, including a crucial 43-yard reception. Amorion Walker added two catches for 67 yards and a score.

Ground Game Explosive But Inconsistent

Jekail Middlebrook provided the highlight of the night with a spectacular 72-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, finishing with 89 yards on just six carries. However, MTSU’s ground game managed only 74 total yards as the Blue Raiders attempted just 15 rushes compared to Marshall’s 49.

Running Back Attempts Yards TD Long Jekail Middlebrook 6 89 0 72 Rickey Hunt Jr. 1 3 0 3

Defensive Breakdowns Prove Costly

The Blue Raiders’ defense forced one turnover but couldn’t contain Marshall’s balanced attack in the fourth quarter. Parker Hughes led MTSU with 14 total tackles, while Juwon Gaston added eight stops. The defense registered three sacks but allowed Marshall to convert 7 of 12 third-down attempts.

Penalties plagued Middle Tennessee throughout the contest, with 12 infractions costing 111 yards. The Blue Raiders also struggled with possession time, holding the ball for just 23:13 compared to Marshall’s 36:47.

Special teams provided one bright spot as Jacob Hathaway connected on field goals of 50 and 38 yards, while Ashton Logan averaged 51 yards per punt.

