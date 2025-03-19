Blue Raiders Fall at NIT First Round in Triple Overtime

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (22-12) season ended on Tuesday night in the National Invitation Tournament first round against Chattanooga (25-9), 109-103, in triple overtime.

By the Numbers

5 – Tuesday’s game was the fifth 3OT game in program history.

14 – Mostafa notched his 14th double-double of the season with 30 points and 16 rebounds.

30 – Mostafa’s 30 points ties his career high, which he previously set on March 6 against Liberty.

31 – Weston’s 31 points is a new career high.

103 – MTSU broke Chattanooga opponent highs for points allowed (103) as well as field goals made (38) and tied the Mocs opponent high for points in the first quarter with 48.

Source: MTSU

