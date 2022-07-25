Blue Raiders, Eagles Agree on Home-and-Home Series

Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern have agreed on a home-and-home football series as announced jointly by both schools on Friday.

The first game is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2031, in Statesboro before the two teams square off a second time on Sept. 25, 2032, in Murfreesboro.

The two teams have played 11 times overall with two meetings coming in the NCAA I-AA Playoffs. Georgia Southern leads the overall series, 7-4.

On September 21, 1989, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern played one of the most infamous games in MTSU history. The game, scheduled in Statesboro, Georgia, went on as planned despite the effects of approaching Hurricane Hugo. Coined the Hurricane Bowl, the Blue Raiders fell to the Eagles 26-0 in a driving rainstorm with wind gusts up to 50 mph.