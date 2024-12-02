Blue Raiders Drop Season Finale at FIU, 35-24

MIAMI, FL – Middle Tennessee’s Nicholas Vattiato threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, but the Blue Raiders (3-9, 2-6) fell to FIU 35-24 in their season finale.

Vattiato found Holden Willis for spectacular touchdown passes of 56 and 37 yards in the second quarter, with Willis finishing with 123 receiving yards. Jekail Middlebrook added a late touchdown run, but MTSU couldn’t overcome an early 14-0 deficit.

The Blue Raiders showed life before halftime, cutting FIU’s lead to 28-17 on Zeke Rankin’s 35-yard field goal. However, they struggled to contain FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who threw for 319 yards and sealed the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, sending MTSU to their ninth loss of the season.

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email