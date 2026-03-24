Blue Raiders Dominate St. Bonaventure, 69-50

March 23, 2026 — MTSU women’s basketball pulled away from St. Bonaventure with a strong first half and never looked back, rolling to a 69-50 victory at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. The Blue Raiders led wire-to-wire, scoring the game’s first eight points and building a 39-27 advantage by halftime.
First Half
MTSU came out aggressively, using a dominant interior presence and active hands on defense to grab an early 18-10 lead after the first quarter. The Bonnies threatened briefly in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to two on back-to-back threes from Kaylee Krysztof, but the Blue Raiders responded with a 17-7 run to close the half. Savannah Davis came off the bench to hit three consecutive triples and finish the half with 11 second-quarter points, while Blair Baugus controlled the glass throughout.
Top Performers
|Player
|Team
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|MIN
|Blair Baugus
|MTSU
|20
|8-15
|0-0
|14
|3
|39
|Savannah Davis
|MTSU
|14
|5-9
|4-7
|3
|1
|20
|Laycee Drake
|St. Bon.
|14
|6-10
|1-2
|6
|3
|31
|Alayna Contreras
|MTSU
|12
|3-15
|0-9
|3
|3
|33
|Kirston Verhulst
|MTSU
|11
|4-9
|3-6
|8
|5
|39
Second Half
St. Bonaventure briefly trimmed the gap to eight in the third quarter, but MTSU answered each run to hold a double-digit cushion heading into the fourth. Baugus finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Davis delivered 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three off the bench. Verhulst added 11 points and eight boards. MTSU finished 80% from the free-throw line (12-15) and outrebounded the Bonnies 42-34. St. Bonaventure shot just 35.7% from the field and committed 16 turnovers.
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