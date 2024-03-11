Blue Raiders Defeat Bonnies 8-3 to Take the Series

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Thanks to an explosive first inning, Middle Tennessee defeated St. Bonaventure in the rubber match 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

By the Numbers

7: Seven Blue Raiders logged a hit on the afternoon.

2: Two-way player, Trace Phillips got the start on the mound for MTSU. The freshman went four innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs. In the DH slot, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

3: The Blue Raiders gave up just three runs on the day, tying a season-low for an opponent.

Full Story: MTSU

