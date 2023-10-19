Blue Raiders Basketball to Play Five Nationally Televised Games

DALLAS – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball will play five games broadcast nationally on linear television in the 2023-24 season, announced as part of Conference USA’s national television release Thursday. The Blue Raiders will play three games on CBS Sports Network and two on ESPNU, with 22 other games streaming on ESPN+.

MTSU’s first national TV appearance is set for December 9, when Belmont visits the Murphy Center for a 7:30 p.m. CT tip on CBS Sports. The Blue Raiders’ home game at 8 p.m. Jan. 11 against LA Tech and their road contest at UTEP on Jan. 18, also at 8 p.m., will also be on CBS Sports

The Blue Raiders take on Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in Bowling Green, Ky., on ESPNU. The game at Sam Houston at 7 p.m. March 2, also at 7 p.m., will air on ESPNU as well.

All other home games and CUSA road games will be streamed on ESPN+, as well as road games at Saint Mary’s (Dec. 19), Southern Utah (Dec. 22) and Murray State (Dec. 30). The First Round and Quarterfinals of the CUSA Championship will stream on ESPN+ with the final two rounds airing on CBS Sports Network.

The Blue Raiders’ full schedule can be found HERE.